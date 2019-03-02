A victory over their fierce rivals could edge them back into contention depending on how Liverpool and Manchester City fare this weekend.

Arsenal are locked in a tight battle for a Champions League with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Unai Emery will be determined to steer Arsenal back into the Champions League at the first opportunity following a two-year drought.

More like this

Both teams have more than pride on the line when they face each other at Wembley – but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League clash on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Arsenal game?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD with build-up coverage starting at 11:45am.

Customers can live stream the game via the official BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

You can add the BT Sport app to your existing BT package with three months free before paying just £9 a month.

Sky customers can also add BT Sport channels to their existing subscription for a monthly fee.

How to watch Tottenham v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Spurs need a big performance against their fierce rivals.

Anything less than a win will see them slide out of the title race and into a battle for the Champions League places.

Arsenal welcomed Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to form in a 5-1 rout of Bournemouth during the week, and will be confident of picking up a positive result when the sides meet.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.