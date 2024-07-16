The job is not done just yet and as the 1-1 draw at Wembley back in April showed, the Swedes are not a team that should be underestimated.

Peter Gerhardsson's side will be looking to bounce back from Friday's costly 2-1 defeat at the hands of France, which has left them playing catch-up and knowing that they have to beat Tuesday's visitors to qualify automatically for Euro 2025.

Should that happen, England's hopes of defending their title would not be completely dashed as the bottom two teams in each group still qualify for the play-offs but that will be a fate that both teams will be desperate to avoid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v England on TV and online.

When is Sweden v England?

Sweden v England will take place on Tuesday 16th July 2024.

Sweden v England kick-off time

Sweden v England will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Sweden v England on?

Sweden v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Sweden v England online

You can also live stream Sweden v England online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Sweden v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

