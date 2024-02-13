Leeds, who look guaranteed to land at least a play-off place as they're 17 points clear of sixth, can move up to second ahead of Southampton with a win on Tuesday, depending on the Saints' result against Bristol City.

Swansea, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing run by winning 1-0 at Hull City on Saturday afternoon, with Liam Cullen's goal separating the sides.

The Swans are fully focused on keeping their distance from the bottom three. They're currently 16th in the Championship - but only seven points separate them and QPR in 22nd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Leeds?

Swansea v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Swansea v Leeds kick-off time

Swansea v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Swansea v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

