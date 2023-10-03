Jack Clarke has been the main man in Tony Mowbray's youthful side, and his brace in last Friday's 3-0 dismantling of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough took his tally to seven goals in nine appearances this term.

Watford, who were playing Premier League football just two seasons ago, are winless on the road and find themselves hovering above the drop zone on just nine points.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough made it two defeats in a row, and questions will surely be raised over manager Valérien Ismaël's future if results do not pick up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Watford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sunderland v Watford?

Sunderland v Watford will take place on Wednesday 4th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Watford kick-off time

Sunderland v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Watford on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Three Counties Radio, which is available on various frequencies including 90.4 FM (Welwyn Garden City, Hertford and Stevenage) and 92.1FM (Hemel Hempstead).

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sunderland v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (19/20) Draw (12/5) Watford (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.