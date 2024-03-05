Leicester's buffer to third place has been whittled down to five points, but this trip to the Stadium of Light represents an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways - as Sunderland are in even worse form.

The Black Cats have lost four in a row, and the axeing of flop boss Michael Beale in mid-February has not sparked the turnaround club chiefs were hoping for.

Last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Norwich City means Sunderland head into the clash with their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, as they sit 10th in the table, nine points off sixth.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sunderland v Leicester?

Sunderland v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Leicester kick-off time

Sunderland v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Leicester on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Sunderland v Leicester on BBC Radio Newcastle, which is available on 95.4/96/103.7/104.4 FM, DAB and Freeview. BBC Radio Leicester also carry coverage on 104.9 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sunderland v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (11/4) Draw (11/4) Leicester (10/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.