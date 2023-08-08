While a cup run is important, Championship side Sunderland's main focus of the season will be securing promotion to the Premier League and they're expected to be fighting to finishing in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Mowbray's men, who lost their Championship opener against Ipswich at the weekend, were defeated in the playoffs last season against Luton, who went on to secure their place in the top flight.

Crewe, meanwhile, finished mid-table last season in League Two and they drew their opening fixture 2-2 against Mansfield on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Crewe on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Crewe?

Sunderland v Crewe will take place on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

Sunderland v Crewe kick-off time

Sunderland v Crewe will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Crewe on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

How to live stream Sunderland v Crewe online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Sunderland v Crewe odds

