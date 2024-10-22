Stoke, who are dreaming of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2018, find themselves 16th in the table after 10 games and just three points off the relegation zone. However, they're unbeaten in their last three games including an impressive 6-1 win against Portsmouth earlier this month.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games and they come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their impressive 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Anis Mehmeti and Yu Hirakawa netting to secure all three points.

The win moved the Robins up to 10th in the table and four points off the play-off spots. A victory on Tuesday would see them close the gap on the top six as Bristol City look to better their record Championship finish of eighth place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Stoke City v Bristol City?

Stoke City v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Stoke City v Bristol City kick-off time

Stoke City v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

