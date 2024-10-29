Reading finished 17th in League One last time out, but they've found form early this campaign to leave them in sixth place and just seven points behind league leaders Birmingham City.

While the away side are stringing wins together, Stockport find themselves winless in their last four league games.

They had drawn three in a row prior to their 2-1 defeat at Lincoln on Saturday, with Dave Challinor's side now down to 12th in the table.

Stockport, who won League Two last season to secure promotion after getting out of the National League in 2022, won their first three league games, but they've won just once since.

Despite their dip in form, they're still just four points off the play-off spots, and they also have Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry, who is the joint top-scorer in League One, to call upon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Reading on TV and online.

When is Stockport v Reading?

Stockport v Reading will take place on Tuesday 29th October 2024.

Stockport v Reading kick-off time

Stockport v Reading will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stockport v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

