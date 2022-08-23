The Foxes are yet to spend a single penny in the transfer market this summer, and there's a feeling of stagnation around the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are wobbling and Brendan Rodgers' future is looking increasingly uncertain as his side prepare to face Stockport in the Carabao Cup.

Rodgers will be desperate for help from his supporting cast of fringe players as well as the likes of Harvey Barnes, a player who hasn't shown his best form in a while.

Stockport are tonight's opposition. The League Two side were only just promoted from the National League in May and have been taught a harsh lesson about the Football League in their opening games.

County have lost four of their opening five games but they will be determined to shelve their rocky start and put on a show for the fans here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Stockport v Leicester?

Stockport v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 23rd August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Stockport v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Tranmere v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Stockport v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with all the action on ITV with its Carabao Cup highlights offering.

Is there a Stockport v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Carabao Cup highlights on ITV Hub as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stockport v Leicester team news

Stockport predicted XI: Jaros; Lewis, Horsfall, Johnson; Southam-Hales, Croasdale, Camps, Kitching; Sarcevic, Crankshaw; Madden

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Mendy, Tielemans, Praet; Perez, Daka, Barnes

Stockport v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Stockport v Leicester

Leicester have a number of stars who simply haven't shown their best form in consistent spells since arriving at the club. Patson Daka is among them, but he should have enough to fire the Foxes into the third round of the competition.

Our prediction: Stockport 0-2 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

