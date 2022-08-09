Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday in a grudge match replay of last season's League One play-off semi-finals that The Black Cats went on to win, while Bradford face a challenge against Hull in a mismatch showdown at Valley Parade.

The Carabao Cup returns for a fresh season with Championship, League One and League Two teams all in the competition hoping to put their name in the hat for the second round.

Domestic football is firmly up and running in 2022/23 and players will welcome the extra minutes to build up their sharpness at this early stage of the campaign.

A new TV rights deal means that while live Carabao Cup TV fixtures will be shown on Sky Sports, the highlights will be made available on free-to-air TV for fans across the land to savour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about Carabao Cup highlights in 2022/23.

Carabao Cup highlights 2022/23 on TV

Carabao Cup highlights will be shown on ITV platforms following a new TV rights deal with the EFL starting in 2022/23.

There will be a full highlights show dedicated to each round of the competition in 2022/23.

Presenter Jules Breach will bring all the coverage alongside a star-studded crop of experts and pundits to pick through the latest action.

The deal runs until 2024 and fans will be desperate to soak up as much of the action as possible across the Carabao Cup rounds.

When are Carabao Cup highlights 2022/23 on next?

Carabao Cup highlights will be shown at 10:30pm on Wednesday 10th August on ITV4.

You can also watch all the highlights on demand via ITV Hub on a range of devices.

