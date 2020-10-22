Standard Liege are a point off the top of the Jupiler Pro League, losing just once in their opening nine games.

They missed the chance to go top after being held to a draw by Club Brugge at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, the Scottish side will be confident of storming the Stade Maurice Dufrasne and claiming all three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Standard Liege v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Standard Liege v Rangers on TV?

Standard Liege v Rangers will take place Thursday 22nd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Standard Liege v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Standard Liege v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Standard Liege v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Standard Liege v Rangers team news

Standard Liege: The Belgian side has the benefit of a near clean bill of health ahead of the arrival of the Scots.

Expect a largely unchanged side from the one that drew with Club Brugge at the weekend.

Rangers: Gerrard has no new injury concerns to sweat over following Rangers’ historic Old Firm win.

Most early predictions suggest a largely unchanged side for the trip to Liege.

Our prediction: Standard Liege v Rangers

While Rangers’ domestic dominance will have them ready to take on all challengers, the trip to Belgium could prove to be rather tricky.

Standard Liege are a tough nut to crack and won’t be easy to break down at home.

Gerrard’s side will have to be at the their best if they hope to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Our prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Rangers

