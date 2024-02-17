The decision to replace former boss Michael Beale with Philippe Clement has paid dividends, as Rangers have claimed 40 points from a possible 45 since the Belgian's appointment, and a six-game winning streak means they make the trip to Perth with plenty of momentum.

St Johnstone are scrapping at the other end of the Scottish Premiership table, and need to pick up points to pull clear of Ross County and avoid the end-of-season relegation play-off.

The Saints have had two cracks at Rangers in the 2023/24 season, but lost 2-0 on both occasions. A repeat would certainly aid the visitors' title hopes, although they may need to score a few more to move ahead of Celtic in the title race.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Johnstone v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is St Johnstone v Rangers?

St Johnstone v Rangers will take place on Sunday 18th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

St Johnstone v Rangers kick-off time

St Johnstone v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is St Johnstone v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to St Johnstone v Rangers on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of St Johnstone v Rangers on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

St Johnstone v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: St Johnstone (8/1) Draw (6/1) Rangers (1/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.