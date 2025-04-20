Celtic are chasing a third consecutive Scottish Cup triumph, which would bring with it another domestic double, and have breezed into the final four.

Next up are St Johnstone, for whom the competition has been something of a respite this term.

The Saints are five points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership but are just 90 minutes away from getting back to the Scottish Cup final.

The two-time winners have reached the semi-finals on the back of three 1-0 wins and will take confidence from beating Celtic by the same scoreline in the league earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Johnstone v Celtic on TV and online.

When is St Johnstone v Celtic?

St Johnstone v Celtic will take place on Sunday 20th April 2025.

St Johnstone v Celtic kick-off time

St Johnstone v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is St Johnstone v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to St Johnstone v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

