The Gunners progressed to the last 16 of the competition by topping Group A and have been paired with Sporting CP, who dropped out of the Champions League before trouncing FC Midtjylland in the Europa League play-offs.

Arsenal travel to Lisbon as Mikel Arteta's team turn their attention to the Europa League.

The tricky tie represents a brief respite from the pressure of the Premier League title race for Arsenal, who are chasing their first ever major trophy on the continent.

Leandro Trossard is doubtful to make the trip to Portugal for the first leg after suffering a groin injury in last Saturday's dramatic victory over Bournemouth, Eddie Nketiah is likely to miss out once again due to a knock, while Gabriel Jesus remains absent.

Sporting head into the clash in fine form having won their last four league matches, with the most recent being a 1-0 victory over Portimonense at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Sporting CP v Arsenal?

Sporting CP v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 9th March 2023.

Sporting CP v Arsenal kick-off time

Sporting CP v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Sporting CP v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Sporting CP v Arsenal online

Listen to Sporting CP v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

Sporting CP v Arsenal odds

Sporting CP v Arsenal prediction

