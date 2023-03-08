Leandro Trossard sustained a minor groin injury in last Saturday's dramatic victory over Bournemouth, Eddie Nketiah is likely to be absent for the second game in a row with a knock, while Gabriel Jesus could travel with the squad but is highly unlikely to feature.

Arsenal are set to be without a number of attacking options for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon.

Reiss Nelson will be hoping to start after coming off the bench to hit the last-gasp winner against the Cherries, although Emile Smith Rowe is also in contention to make the XI as he builds up his fitness.

Matt Turner, Ben White, Kieran Tierney and Jorginho could also feature from the off as Mikel Arteta considers changes with Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham in mind.

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is lacking options in midfield as Manuel Ugarte is suspended and Daniel Braganca remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Sporting CP v Arsenal.

When is Sporting CP v Arsenal?

Sporting CP v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm on Thursday 9th March 2023.

Sporting CP v Arsenal team news

Sporting CP predicted line-up: Adan; Inacio, Coates, St. Juste; Esgaio, Tanlongo, Morita, Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Goncalves

Arsenal predicted line-up: Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Sporting CP v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal were tight at the back in the Europa League group stage conceding just three goals in six games - and Mikel Arteta will be looking for a solid defensive display after leaking twice against Bournemouth last Saturday.

The potential absences of Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are a concern, but the Gunners should still have enough to find the back of the net, especially as Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are in decent form.

The midfield battle could prove crucial as Sporting are light in the engine room so Granit Xhaka and Jorginho are fancied to take charge of the game.

Sporting are generally good value on their own patch, but they fell short against Porto and failed to beat FC Midtjylland at the Estádio José Alvalade last month. Arsenal are fancied to nick a win.

Our prediction: Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

Sporting CP v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sporting CP (7/2) Draw (11/4) Arsenal (8/11)*

