All four teams in Group C have three points on the board after two games so Rangers, who beat Real Betis before a surprise loss to Aris Limassol, would be in a healthy position if they get the better of Sparta Prague.

The hosts will prove a tough nut to crack, however, after bagging 10 wins and two draws in the Czech First League – the latest result of their unbeaten domestic streak being last Sunday's 4-0 stroll against SK Dynamo.

Sparta Prague secured a 1-0 victory when the two teams last met at the Letna Stadium in the Europa League group stage two seasons ago, although Rangers subsequently went on to reach the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sparta Prague v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Sparta Prague v Rangers?

Sparta Prague v Rangers will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Sparta Prague v Rangers kick-off time

Sparta Prague v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Sparta Prague v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sparta Prague v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sparta Prague v Rangers on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Sparta Prague v Rangers odds

bet365 odds: Sparta Prague (19/20) Draw (13/5) Rangers (14/5)*

