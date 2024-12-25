Juric will have seen plenty of positives at Craven Cottage as the visitors, led by interim coach Simon Rusk, kept a clean sheet for just the second time this season but there can be no denying the size of the task facing him on the South Coast – with Southampton glued to the bottom of the Premier League and eight points adrift of safety.

In the opposite dugout, summer appointment Julen Lopetegui is yet convince West Ham fans that he is the right man for the job. The Spaniard endured a tough start to life in East London but his fortunes have started to turn and the Hammers battled back for a point against Brighton to make it three games without a defeat – the longest unbeaten run of the new manager's tenure.

With Mohammed Kudus back in the goals and Jarrod Bowen continuing to impress, Lopetegui will hope to use the trip to St Mary's on Boxing Day as an opportunity to build on recent progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Southampton v West Ham?

Southampton v West Ham will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v West Ham kick-off time

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream Southampton v West Ham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Ham on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Southampton v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Southampton v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Southampton (23/10) Draw (27/10) West Ham (21/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.