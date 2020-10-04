And with their Premier League fixtures set to get even tougher over the autumn, manager Slaven Bilic is in need of three points here.

Southampton will prove tough opposition for Bilic’s men, however, after earning their first win of the league season with a gritty 1-0 result at Burnley a week ago.

What’s more, Saints will hope to shore up their defence and keep back-to-back clean sheets here, having conceded six in the top flight already this term.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Southampton v West Brom on TV?

Southampton v West Brom will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Brom will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Southampton v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v West Brom team news

Southampton: Nathan Redmond remains out with a foot injury that will keep him sidelined until after the international break, while Mohamed Salisu may not be fit enough to play on Sunday.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is likely to keep Danny Ings and Che Adams up front again, with Shane Long remaining on the bench.

West Brom: Kieran Gibbs is suspended for this clash but Bilic could welcome back four players from injury.

Branislav Ivanovic could get his first Premier League outing for West Brom since joining the club in the summer, while Ahmed Hegazi should return from a thigh issue. Callum Robinson will once again lead the line for the Baggies.

Our prediction: Southampton v West Brom

West Brom showed their clinical side in the 3-3 draw with Chelsea last weekend, as well as their fragility when failing to stave off waves of attack late on.

And this will give Southampton hope of nailing a win here. Saints’ strongest asset is their forward line, and both Adams and Ings will be eyeing a goal or two here.

Don’t be surprised if West Brom make a game of this but Southampton should stay in control for the most part and take the three points, even if a clean sheet eludes them.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-1 West Brom

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.