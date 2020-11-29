Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men can push deeper into the top half of the table by grabbing three points on the south coast.

But Saints are enjoying a stellar run of form themselves, having not lost a game since their 5-2 defeat to Tottenham back in September.

Having scored more and conceded fewer than United this season, Southampton will be optimistic of claiming a first home win over the Red Devils since August 2003.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man Utd on TV?

Southampton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 29th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Man Utd team news

Southampton: Danny Ings and William Smallbone are still a week away from recovering from knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Mohamed Salisu is unlikely to feature, while Nathan Redmond won’t return from a thigh issue until the start of December.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba may be in line for a return to the United XI after not featuring since the November international break. There is hope Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also be fit to play.

However, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw are out, while this fixture may come too early for Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man Utd

United have injuries to contend with but in reality they should have enough firepower in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani to cause Southampton problems here.

The issue for the visitors is how they will fare against a Saints midfield that has served as the inspiration for their recent unbeaten streak.

Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse will fancy their chances of dictating play on Sunday, and this game could well end all square.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd

