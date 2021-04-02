What channel is Southampton v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley’s remarkable steer away from the Premier League relegation zone this spring could continue on Sunday when they face fellow bottom-half side Southampton at St Mary’s.

Advertisement

The Clarets have lost just one of their last seven Premier League fixtures to edge well clear of the drop zone.

A 2-1 win at Everton before the international break has Sean Dyche’s men in a much more relaxed state but they will hope to exploit the current turmoil at Southampton and claim three points here.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have claimed just one win from their last 12 league outings and only a surge to the FA Cup semi-finals has kept spirits high in the camp.

Saints aren’t in any real danger of relegation but a loss on Sunday would see them slip below Burnley and potentially as low as 16th by the end of the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Burnley on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Southampton v Burnley on TV?

Southampton v Burnley will take place on Sunday 4th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Burnley will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Tottenham, which kicks off at 2:05pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Burnley team news

Southampton: Hasenhuttl will hope to have Theo Walcott and Danny Ings back fit for this encounter.

However, the boss will be without Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone.

Burnley: Dyche could welcome Kevin Long back into the fold but there remains concerns over Robbie Brady’s fitness, while Ashley Barnes is out.

Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor are rated 50/50 for Sunday’s game.

Southampton v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (11/10) Draw (11/5) Burnley (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Burnley

Teams out of form rarely enjoy coming up against Burnley, who excel in testing the opposition mettle to the max.

On Sunday the Clarets will arrive at St Mary’s with the intention of setting the early tempo and frustrating their hosts. Don’t be surprised if Chris Wood scores for a third successive game.

Saints will try to come at Burnley but may struggle, especially if Ings and Walcott don’t make the XI. This game may not feature many scoring opportunities but those that do come will likely fall to the visitors.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-1 Burnley (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.