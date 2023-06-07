England will have extra motivation after losing out to the Soccer Aid World XI again in 2022 and have drafted in plenty of talent, both on the pitch and in the dugout, to ensure they don't come away empty-handed this time around.

Soccer Aid is back this weekend – with Old Trafford set to play host to world's biggest charity football match.

The event has been able to call on big-name stars from both the sport and celebrity worlds since its inception in 2006 and this year is certainly no different with Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott leading a star-studded England squad this year.

The Soccer Aid World XI team, led by Usain Bolt, is just as eye-catching and will be able to call on the expertise of new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout as well as the experience of legends such as Roberto Carlos, Hernán Crespo, and Francesco Totti on the pitch.

It promises to be plenty of fun and likely an absolute goal fest. As always, we've got you covered with everything you need to know ahead of this year's event...

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 takes place on Sunday 11th June 2023, now the 2022/23 domestic season has wrapped up.

The event returned to its usual June slot last year, having been played in September the two years before that.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

Soccer Aid 2023 will kick off at 7:30pm, though as usual there will be plenty of build-up ahead of kick-off.

We've got all the TV details below to help you ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023 on TV and live stream

Soccer Aid 2023 will be broadcast on ITV1 from 6:30pm.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off.

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2023?

Soccer Aid is back at Old Trafford in 2023.

The home of Man Utd and one of the world's most iconic grounds, it has played host to the event to great success in the past.

West Ham's London Stadium, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, and Man City's Etihad Stadium have all played host in previous years.

What is Soccer Aid?

UNICEF's annual charity football match has grown and grown since it was created by Robbie Williams in 2006.

It sees England face a World XI – with both squads made up of a weird and wonderful mix of celebrities and former players.

The level of ability ranges from former professionals to those that have barely kicked a ball but that only makes for more entertainment.

After all, it's not often you get to see Danny Dyer leave a crunching challenge in on Tommy Fury or Nani nutmeg Sir Mo Farah.

Soccer Aid score in 2022 – who won?

Soccer Aid World XI won for a fourth time on the bounce in 2022 courtesy of a 4-1 victory on penalties after the game finished 2-2 in normal time.

Noah Beck gave Bolt's side an early lead but goals from Mark Wright and Tom Grennan saw England turn the tables before Kem Cetinay levelled just after the hour.

Misses in the shoot-out from Grennan and Russell Howard ensured another Soccer Aid World XI triumph, as they took a 6-5 lead over England in the overall series.

