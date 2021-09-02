Soccer Aid 2021 kick-off time, date, TV channel and how to watch

Soccer Aid 2021 arrives this weekend and the kick-off time is fast-approaching with fresh squads of celebrities and legends ready to do battle once again.

The UNICEF charity game will pit a varied assortment of iconic names against one another in an entertaining clash watched by millions each year.

Sven Goran Eriksson will manage an England team captained by Olly Murs against Harry Redknapp’s World XI led by Usain Bolt – and there are very few times that sentence will ever be typed in human history.

Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will dust off their boots and feature for England, while the ominous figures of Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf are among the World XI.

Fans will be looking forward to the big kick-off coming soon, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know to soak up the hotly-anticipated clash.

RadioTimes.com brings all the details about the Soccer Aid 2021 kick-off time, date, TV details and more.

When is Soccer Aid 2021?

Soccer Aid 2021 will go ahead on Saturday 4th September 2021 – the first time Soccer Aid has been played on a Saturday.

The annual game had always been played in June but COVID restrictions saw last year’s clash move back to September. Now that date slot has carried over into 2021.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

The Soccer Aid 2021 kick-off time will be 7:30pm though the show starts a little earlier to contain plenty of build-up to the big match.

We’ve got all the TV details below so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2021 in UK on TV

You can tune in to watch Soccer Aid 2021 live on ITV from 6:30pm this Saturday.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained until kick-off.

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2021?

Soccer Aid will be making its debut at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home to Manchester City.

In the past it has been held at Manchester United’s ground, Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual football game organised by the global charity UNICEF which pits an England XI against a World XI in a duel at an iconic stadium in the UK.

The teams are made up of former professional football stars, ranging from former England internationals to revered foreign superstars, and celebrities with little-to-zero football experience.

Several celebs over the years have played football at a low level but never professionally.

Where else can you see Paddy McGuinness running at Roberto Carlos? Or Rivaldo and Usain Bolt bearing down on Mo Farah and Lee Mack?

Soccer Aid score in 2020 – who won?

The World XI won Soccer Aid in 2020 after a thrilling penalty shootout went the full distance.

English YouTube star Chunkz missed a crucial penalty that ultimately saw the World XI claim victory.

England remain the overall leaders after nine games with five titles to their name, while the World XI won their fourth in 2020.

