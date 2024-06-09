It represents one of the worst results in Wales' history, and Rob Page is likely to recall senior pros such as Dan James, Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore to the starting XI in a bid to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

Despite being 19 places below Wales in the world rankings, Slovakia boast plenty of class in their ranks, and they are looking forward to Euro 2024 after finishing second behind Portugal in their qualification group.

Francesco Calzona's side kicked off their preparations for the tournament with a 4-0 hammering of minnows San Marino on Wednesday, and they will fancy their chances of progressing to the last 16 as they are pitched into Group E alongside Belgium, Romania and Ukraine.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Slovakia v Wales?

Slovakia v Wales will take place on Sunday 9th June 2024.

Slovakia v Wales kick-off time

Slovakia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Wales on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Alternatively, you can catch the action live with Welsh commentary on S4C.

How to live stream Slovakia v Wales online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Slovakia v Wales can also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

Listen to Slovakia v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales.

BBC Radio Wales is available on DAB radio, MW 882 kHz, FM 93-104 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Wales online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Slovakia v Wales odds

