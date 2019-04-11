Olivier Giroud bagged a hat-trick in that second leg – his ninth Europa League goal in nine games – and will be hoping to continue his impressive European form.

Chelsea have been in turmoil in 2018/19 with boss Maurizio Sarri bearing the brunt of fan unrest.

However, three back-to-back Premier League victories have set the third-placed Blues on course for a strong end to the season.

More like this

Sarri will be desperate for success in the Europa League to solidify his position in charge, starting with the trip to the Czech Republic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Slavia Prague v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Slavia Prague v Chelsea game?

Slavia Prague v Chelsea will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 11th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Slavia Prague v Chelsea

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Chelsea have used the Europa League as a safe space this season.

Regardless of what has gone on in their turbulent Premier League campaign, they have always rocked up to European games with a fresh starting XI and a hunger to win.

Slavia Prague pulled off a mega result when they toppled Sevilla 6-5 on aggregate in the last round, but expect Chelsea to get the job done in a professional manner.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-3 Chelsea

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.