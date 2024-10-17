Exeter have won three of their last four outings, while they also boast the second-best defence in the league.

Exeter, who were promoted from League Two in the 2021-22 season, last played on Saturday 5th October as they beat Cambridge United 1-0 at St James Park.

They've finished 14th and 13th in the last two campaigns, but Gary Caldwell will be hoping their impressive form continues as they look to push for a play-off spot.

Shrewsbury, who haven't finished higher than 12th in their last five League One seasons, had one of two games to survive the international break as they beat Crawley Town in a 5-3 thriller on the road.

They were 2-1 down after 62 minutes, but Paul Hurst's men netted four goals in the last 20 minutes to run out winners.

The win moved Shrewsbury closer to getting out of the relegation zone, and a victory on Thursday would see them jump to 19th - three points clear of the bottom four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City?

Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City will take place on Thursday 17th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City kick-off time

Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Shrewsbury Town (9/5) Draw (5/2) Exeter City (7/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.