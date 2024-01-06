Wrexham, who are on course to win back-to-back promotions, may only have beaten Mansfield Town and Yeovil Town in the past two rounds but will fancy their chances against League One opposition.

That is in part due to their hosts' struggles over the festive period – with the Shrews arresting a four-game winless run with a victory on New Year's Day.

They beat fellow Notts County, one of Wrexham's promotion rivals in League Two, in the last round and will no doubt be determined to avoid becoming just another side beaten by the Red Devils in a future series of Welcome to Wrexham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shrewsbury v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Shrewsbury v Wrexham?

Shrewsbury v Wrexham will take place on Sunday 7th January 2023.

Shrewsbury v Wrexham kick-off time

Shrewsbury v Wrexham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Shrewsbury v Wrexham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on S4C from 1:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Shrewsbury v Wrexham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer or S4C on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

