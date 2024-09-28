As well as boasting the league's top scorer in Josh Maja, who is looking to score for a third game in a row, West Brom boss Carlos Corberán has built his side on a rock-solid defence, which has not been breached in their last three.

The visitors will be the favourites to claim all three points, as Sheffield Wednesday have bagged just one point from the last five games since battering Plymouth on the opening weekend.

Owls boss Danny Röhl branded last Saturday's 2-1 defeat Luton Town a 'step forward', and he will be eager to get his side back to winning ways sooner rather than later if a repeat of last season's relegation battle is to be avoided.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom?

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

