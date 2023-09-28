A 3-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea last Saturday piled the pressure on Muñoz and another game without claiming three points would raise further questions about his future at the club.

Sunderland are probably one of the most difficult opponents Wednesday could have asked to face, as Tony Mowbray's youthful side have brushed off the disappointment of last season's play-off semi-final defeat by winning half of their fixtures to sit fifth in the table.

The Black Cats will also be keen to bounce back from a disappointing result last time out as a late defeat to Cardiff at the Stadium of Light brought their five-game unbeaten run to an end.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will take place on Friday 29th September 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (21/10) Draw (12/5) Sunderland (13/10)*

