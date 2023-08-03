Muñoz's men have had a poor pre-season, however, and they won just one of their seven outings in July. They'll need to find form quickly if they are to have a decent campaign in the Championship.

Southampton, who appointed Russell Martin this summer after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, will be desperate to secure instant promotion.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Saints will have captain James Ward-Prowse at St Mary's this season, with the midfielder tipped to replace Declan Rice at West Ham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton?

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton will take place on Friday 4th August 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

