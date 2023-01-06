The Toon held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night, with Newcastle now in third place in the Premier League.

Newcastle travel to League One's Sheffield Wednesday for their FA Cup third round clash on Saturday as Eddie Howe's side look to keep their remarkable season going.

Newcastle had won six league games in a row before their draws at home against Leeds and at the Emirates this week - and they'll want to get back to winning ways in the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday are flying in League One, with Darren Moore's side second and just four points behind leaders Plymouth.

They've lost just three times all season in the league and they'll be hoping to cause a major upset on Saturday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle?

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm.

There are plenty of matches on the FA Cup TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle on?

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 5:40pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day on Saturday night.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle online

You can also live stream the Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle game online via iPlayer.

Check out Match of the Day as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sheffield Wednesday (6/1) Draw (16/5) Newcastle (2/5)*

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

