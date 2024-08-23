Farke's men also lost 3-0 at Elland Road in the Carabao Cup first round, so the pressure is on for Leeds to get their first win of the campaign.

While Leeds are expected to be pushing for the Championship title and automatic promotion to the Premier League, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for an improved season - and potentially a push for a play-off spot at the end of the campaign.

Danny Röhl's side, who narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season, kicked off their campaign with a brilliant 4-0 win against Plymouth at Hillsborough.

However, they followed that up by losing by the same scoreline at Sunderland last weekend. They'll be hoping for another solid home performance with Leeds coming to town.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds?

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds will take place on Friday 23rd August 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (7/2) Draw (5/2) Leeds (4/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

