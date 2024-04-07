That victory has eased the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and breathed fresh life into their hopes of a Europa League place.

Chelsea head to Bramall Lane five points adrift of sixth-place Man Utd going into the weekend, with a game in hand, and will hope to cut that gap on Sunday as the Red Devils host Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Bramall Lane is, on paper, the easiest place to visit in the top flight this term, as the Blades are bottom of the table and have the worst home record in the division - but they are fighting to keep their slim survival hopes alive, which makes them a little more of a dangerous proposition.

Stoppage-time goals robbed Chris Wilder's side of wins against Bournemouth and Fulham last month, while they gave Liverpool a scare in midweek before falling to a 3-1 defeat.

With the gap to 17th at 10 points with only eight games left of the 2023/24 campaign, however, Sheffield United need a miracle - and are quickly running out of time to find one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Chelsea?

Sheffield Utd v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Sheffield Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Sheffield Utd v Chelsea available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sheffield Utd v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Sheffield Utd v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Sheffield Utd v Chelsea live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Sheffield Utd v Chelsea odds

