Sheffield United, who beat Oxford United 3-0 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, can leapfrog Leeds at the top of the table with a draw or a win on Friday, as they're only behind Daniel Farke's side on goal difference.

Sunderland had a sensational start to the season, and they found themselves at the top of the table.

However, Régis Le Bris's side have drawn their last five games to see them slip to fourth in the league.

The Black Cats, who last played in the Premier League in 2017, can leapfrog Leeds and Sheffield United if they manage to pull off their first win in just over a month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Sunderland?

Sheffield United v Sunderland will take place on Friday 29th November 2024.

Sheffield United v Sunderland kick-off time

Sheffield United v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

