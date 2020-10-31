The Etihad club have picked up just eight points from their opening five Premier League fixtures and have endured a raft of injuries early on this term.

United, meanwhile, are yet to win a top-flight game this season and only picked up their first point of the campaign in a draw with Fulham two weeks ago.

Chris Wilder’s men came close to scalping Liverpool last weekend before losing that contest at Anfield 2-1, and the boss will hope for an equally close-fought tie here.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Man City on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Man City on TV?

Sheffield United v Man City will take place on Saturday 31st October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Ham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Man City team news

Sheffield United: John Fleck remains out of action for the Blades, but Max Lowe could be fit following a concussion.

Simon Moore might make it back from a broken finger. Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset are out.

Man City: Nathan Ake is rated 50/50 to feature here after missing City’s last three games with a groin issue.

Sergio Aguero is out injured, while Fernando, Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus aren’t expected back until late November. Riyad Mahrez could come back into the XI after starting on the bench against Marseille in midweek.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Man City

The Blades have struggled for goals this season and, while City may have some key men absent through injury, it appears unlikely that the visitors will be spooked too often on Halloween this Saturday.

City have enough firepower to comfortably win this game but have laboured for goals in their last three Premier League outings, scoring just once in each of them.

This could be a closer game than the transfer value of both squads suggests. However, it’s hard to see how United keep City at back for 90 minutes while posing a genuine threat at the other end.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Man City

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.