It means Sunday’s early kick-off takes on extra significance as the two sides gear up for what may well be a tough survival battle this season.

Chris Wilder’s United have lost their last three games all by a single goal but are yet to score at home this term.

Fulham have fared little better, having scored in just one league game all season.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Fulham on TV?

Sheffield United v Fulham will take place on Sunday 18th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Fulham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v West Ham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Fulham on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

Check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office here.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Fulham online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

See our full guide for more Premier League games on BT Sport Box office.

Sheffield United v Fulham team news

Sheffield United: Oliver Burke is rated 50/50 for this clash, as is midfielder John Fleck. David McGoldrick and Simon Moore may be fit but face late fitness tests.

John Egan may not be able to play after coming into contact with a Republic of Ireland player who tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty.

Fulham: Manager Scott Parker could have Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina fit for selection following respective injuries.

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in Serbia’s 2-2 draw with Turkey in midweek but was also rested for one of the nation’s three games during the international break, so should be fresh here.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Fulham

Bar a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Leeds, Fulham have struggled for goals this season and plenty of pressure will be on Mitrovic to turn in a performance here.

But the Blades are also desperate for a win, which means this game could be testy in the early stages.

Don’t be surprised if there is only one goal scored, with the defining moment possibly coming late on in the game.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Fulham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.