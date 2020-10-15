BT Sport Box Office usually brings fans some of the biggest fights – and spectacles – from the world of sport, but it’s about to get bigger.

Advertisement

Football will join UFC, WWE and boxing on the service as Premier League fixtures move behind the paywall in a bid to show every match of the 2020/21 campaign live on TV.

Check out our full guide to watching events on BT Sport Box Office whether you’re a Sky, BT or Virgin customer.

What is BT Sport Box Office?

BT Sport Box Office is BT’s premium pay per view platform, commonly associated with combat sports.

Some of the biggest UFC main events have been shown on BT Sport Box Office as well as major boxing bouts including the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury showdowns.

BT Sport Box Office also boasts the biggest PPV WWE events after picking up the rights at the start of the year, ending Sky’s 30-year association with the brand.

Big boxing events will continue to be shown live on the channel, but they will be joined by a steady stream of Premier League fixtures throughout the 2020/21 season.

Why are Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office?

Premier League clubs have lost millions of pounds in matchday income due to a lack of fans in stadiums. Each week that passes bears another hefty chunk missed out on.

Games not initially selected by Sky Sports or BT Sport will be distributed via their premium box office channels with the one-off fees going directly to clubs, no broadcasters.

However, many aren’t happy with the news as ‘surplus’ games were shown regularly for free across Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and BBC in the 2019/20 season during the first spell of lockdown.

BT customers must pay the fees on top of any existing subscriptions if they are to watch games on BT Sport Box Office. Non-customers can simply book individual games without signing up. For all the details, see below.

How to watch BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport Box Office on Sky

You must book your first BT Sport Box Office event via their official website, unless you already subscribe to BT Sport as a Sky customer.

You must select that you’re a Sky customer and follow their instructions if going via the BT website.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport via Sky, check out Channel 490 and take it from there.

Sky Sports Box Office on Virgin Media

Customers with a TiVo box can go directly to the box office event list by following the path: Home > On Demand > Live Events.

You can pick and choose which games to watch and view booked events under ‘Live Events’.

Sky Sports Box Office on BT

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

If you want to watch online, head to the BT Player and pay your way through to the event there.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.