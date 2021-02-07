What channel is Sheffield United v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea travel to face rock-bottom Sheffield United in an intriguing encounter on this weekend of Premier League fixtures live on TV.

Advertisement

The Blues have shown signs of life under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, and the German boss has plenty of attacking options to incorporate into his starting XI.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in decent form while others stars misfire for Chelsea, and fans will be excited to see what the young winger can do over a long stretch in the team.

Sheffield United have won three of their last five games in the Premier League, and while that still hasn’t caught them up to West Brom in 19th, it does suggest confidence is returning to Bramall Lane.

The Blades remain 12 points away from safety but with 16 games left to play and momentum shifting their way, they could yet be playing for more than mere pride.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Chelsea on TV?

Sheffield United v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 7th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Chelsea will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games coming up, including Leeds v Crystal Palace, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Chelsea team news

Sheffield United predicted XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Jagielka, Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Chelsea

Forget the gap in the table, Sheffield United are not an easy team to beat right now.

Their Premier League adventure may not extend beyond May, but they will fight until the end and won’t roll over for Chelsea.

However, if anyone is going to forge a way past United, the Blues’ vast array of attacking stars should be able to get the job done, albeit in uncomfortable fashion.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Chelsea

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.