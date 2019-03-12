Chris Wilder’s side are third in the table, two points away from Leeds and four from Norwich at the top.

United could blow the title race wide open if results go their way during the midweek round of games.

However, Brentford are currently matching United step-for-step in the form table having also won four of their last five Championship clashes.

They will travel to Bramall Lane hoping to make a desperate late burst for the play-offs despite currently sitting in 13th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Brentford game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield United v Brentford game?

Sheffield United v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Brentford

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Sheffield United have lost just once since Christmas and have their eyes firmly fixed on Leeds and Norwich above them.

They have been remarkably error-free over the last month and are currently enjoying a streak of five consecutive clean sheets.

The Blades are the team to beat right now, and Brentford may not be able to cope with their ruthless form.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Brentford

