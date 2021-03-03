What channel is Sheffield United v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will hope to make it two wins on the bounce and move eighth in the Premier League when they arrive at Bramall Lane to tackle lowly Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Villa edged Leeds 1-0 last time out to make it three Premier League fixtures in their last four without defeat.

Dean Smith’s troops narrowly beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Villa Park back in September on the opening day of the league season.

Since then Villa have gone from strength to strength, while the Blades have languished at the foot of the table for effectively the entire campaign.

United come into this game having lost their last four straight league outings, which includes the spirited but ultimately futile 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Aston Villa on TV?

Sheffield United v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Aston Villa online

Sheffield United v Aston Villa team news

Sheffield United: Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson and Jack Rodwell are all injured.

It means Blades boss Chris Wilder could name the same XI that started against Liverpool on Sunday.

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez’s groin injury picked up in the win over Leeds hasn’t ruled the goalkeeper out for Wednesday night.

However, Jack Grealish remains sidelined, as are Matty Cash, Wesley and Kortney Hause.

Sheffield United v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Villa were rock solid against Leeds last time out and they will be able to flex their forward muscles a little more at Bramall Lane here.

Don’t expect Smith to go all-out for a thrashing, though. The boss will be wary of Sheffield United’s battling spirit which could cause a surprise or two in South Yorkshire.

The visitors should win this game but United will give a good show of themselves.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Aston Villa (18/1 at bet365)

