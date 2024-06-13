England, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup against France, are hoping to go one step further than their Euro 2020 campaign - which saw them lose on penalties against Italy at Wembley.

The Three Lions are expected to at least reach the semi-finals in Germany, with the target of lifting an international trophy for the first time since 1966 a realistic target for Harry Kane and co.

While England are hoping to go all the way this summer, Serbia will see getting out of Group C behind Southgate's men as an achievement.

They had a decent qualifying campaign by going unbeaten in six of their eight games, but they will likely struggle in the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Serbia v England at Euro 2024.

Serbia v England predictions

England will be desperate to get off to the perfect start on Sunday after their disappointing performance in the friendly against Iceland. No one will care about that defeat if Southgate's side beat Serbia!

The Three Lions will have to be wary of ex-Premier League striker Aleksandar Mitrović, but England should have too much quality and depth to get the three points. If it's a cagey affair after an hour, Southgate has plenty of options on the bench to cause Serbia problems.

RadioTimes.com says... Serbia 0-2 England

Advertisement