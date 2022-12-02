Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who are of Albanian-Kosovan heritage, were punished for celebrating goals by making an eagle gesture, which symbolises the Albania flag, when the Swiss beat their European rivals 2-1 at the last tournament in Russia four years ago.

Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for qualification to the next stage of the World Cup in a match that could stir up geopolitical tensions.

The pressure is on Serbia to get a result as they are bottom of Group H with one point on the board from two games, having lost 2-0 to Brazil before throwing away a two-goal lead against Cameroon, and need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.

Switzerland's fate is in their own hands as they head into the match sitting second in the group with a two-point buffer to Cameroon and Serbia.

Breel Embolo's second-half strike helped the Swiss to an opening win against the Indomitable Lions before suffering a late defeat against Brazil on Monday as the Seleção punched their ticket to the knockouts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Serbia v Switzerland?

Serbia v Switzerland will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Serbia v Switzerland kick-off time

Serbia v Switzerland will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Serbia v Switzerland on?

Serbia v Switzerland will be shown live on ITV4 with coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Serbia v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the Serbia v Switzerland game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Serbia v Switzerland referee

The referee for Serbia v Switzerland has been confirmed as REFEREE1.

Serbia v Switzerland team news

Serbia predicted line-up: V Milinkovic-Savic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

Switzerland predicted line-up: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Serbia v Switzerland odds

Serbia v Switzerland prediction

Switzerland are rock solid at the back so Aleksandar Mitrović will need to be on top of his game as Serbia are unlikely to create as many chances as they managed against Cameroon.

The Swiss trade-off is that they are far from spectacular going forward but they should be capable of breaching the Serbians' poor defence in order to grind out the point that is likely to be enough to book their place in the last 16.

Our prediction: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (11/2 at bet365)

