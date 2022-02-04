A 3-1 win in Wednesday's semi-final against Burkina Faso, with goals from Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane, helped the Lions of Teranga reach the final of the competition for a third time.

After four weeks and 50 matches between 24 teams, the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations concludes at the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe, Cameroon on Sunday evening as Senegal face Egypt.

Senegal have never won the Africa Cup of Nations – a record they will be hoping to put right on Sunday evening – despite two appearances in the final before now.

Egypt are the most successful team in the history of the AFCON with seven titles under their belt, but can they make it No.8 on Sunday?

Liverpool teammates Mane and Mohamed Salah will go head to head in this one with glory and a place in the history books at stake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal v Egypt on TV and online.

When is Senegal v Egypt?

Senegal v Egypt will take place on Sunday 6th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Senegal v Egypt will kick off at 7pm.

The Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off will be played on Saturday evening between Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

What TV channel is Senegal v Egypt on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 7pm while there will also live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Senegal v Egypt online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Senegal v Egypt team news

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; Kouyaté, Mendy; Dieng, Gueye, Mané; Diédhiou

Egypt predicted XI: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Senegal v Egypt odds

Our prediction: Senegal v Egypt

Neither side has managed to make the most of their glittering crown jewel in this tournament so far, a magical display from either Mane or Salah could swing the tie in their team's favour.

However, Senegal boast a range of elite talents throughout their squad on top of Mane, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye to Ismaila Sarr.

Egypt's starting XI were taken all the way to penalties on Thursday night and could have some tired legs among the usual starters in the final.

Expect a tight game, but Senegal should find a way through and when they do, they could capitalise and run away with the game.

Our prediction: Senegal 2-0 Egypt (7/1 at bet365)

