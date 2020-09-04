Manager Steve Clarke has been in the job for just over a year and will be desperate to see what his players can offer as international football resumes following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scots earned promotion to Nations League B during their previous campaign and will hope to impress in a group that also includes Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Israel are familiar foes after facing Scotland home and away in the 2018/19 Nations League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Israel game on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Israel on TV?

Scotland v Israel will take place on Friday 4th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Israel will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will follow Lithuania v Kazakhstan at 5pm, and is one of eight televised Nations League games on Friday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Israel on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Israel online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Scotland v Israel team news

Scotland: Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie is out of the squad, while fellow forward Lawrence Shankland has also withdrawn.

It means manager Clarke has a choice of Callum Paterson, Oli Burke, Lyndon Dykes and James Forrest in his forward line, while the boss has seven Premier League players available to him.

Israel: Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Eylon Alomg could make his international debut on Friday night, while veteran Eran Zahavi should start.

Celtic duo Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed are in the squad, while Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano may get the nod ahead of Ariel Harush, who is without a club side.

Our prediction: Scotland v Israel

Scotland needed three goals from Forest to bypass Israel 3-2 at Hampden when these sides last met in November 2018, while Israel claimed the spoils in Haifa.

This is a reasonably experienced Israel squad that travels to Glasgow and Clarke should be wary of an upset here.

Scotland should have enough to get over the line but it could be tricky. Don’t be surprised if the hosts suffer a scare or two on their way to a narrow victory.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-1 Israel

