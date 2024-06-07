Che Adams stepped off the bench to score Scotland's second goal, and the Southampton striker is likely to replace Hearts' Lawrence Shankland in the starting XI as he bids to guarantee his place for next week's Euro 2024 opener against the hosts.

The likes of Angus Gunn, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney are also vying for a place in the team after being among the substitutes earlier this week, while Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay and John Souttar could return to the squad.

Finland, who failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after a 4-1 defeat to Wales in the play-offs, are bidding to bounce back from a 4-2 friendly loss to Portugal on Tuesday.

Former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki was responsible for both goals to extend his record to 42 goals in 121 appearances for his country, and he is set to lead the line once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Finland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Finland?

Scotland v Finland will take place on Friday 7th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Finland kick-off time

Scotland v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Finland on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Alternatively, viewers in Scotland can catch live coverage on BBC Scotland, and those in the rest of the UK can watch the match on BBC Three.

How to live stream Scotland v Finland online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Scotland v Finland can also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Scotland v Finland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Finland odds

bet365 odds: Scotland (13/20) Draw (29/10) Finland (4/1)

