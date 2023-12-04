The problem for Sarina Wiegman's side is that they currently sit second in Group A1 behind the Netherlands on goal difference after winning three of their five games so a big win against Scotland is the order of the day.

England head north of the border in winning form, however, after coming from behind to beat the Dutch in a five-goal thriller at Wembley last Friday. Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp cancelled out Lineth Beerensteyn's first-half double before Ella Toone's dramatic winner at the death.

The Lionesses came out on top against Scotland in the reverse fixture in September and the quirk of the Olympic Games means Scottish players could feature for Team GB in Paris if England are successful.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Tuesday 5th December 2023.

Scotland v England kick-off time

Scotland v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v England online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Scotland v England on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Scotland v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Scotland (12/1) Draw (7/1) England (1/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

