England and Scotland are currently deep in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns, with both teams top of their respective groups.

The Three Lions had a perfect record before their 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday evening. However, Gareth Southgate's men still have a six point lead at the top of Group C.

Scotland, meanwhile, have won all five of their qualifiers, and they come into the England friendly on the back of their 3-0 win in Cyprus on Friday night.

Steve Clarke's side have a brilliant record, having scored 12 and conceded just one in their five outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Tuesday 12th September 2023.

Scotland v England kick-off time

Scotland v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Scotland v England on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Scotland v England odds

Scotland (10/3) Draw (14/5) England (3/4)

