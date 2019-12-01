Neil Lennon’s men thrashed the Staggies 6-0 in September, with the scoring shooting up from 1-0 to 5-0 in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

Ross County are winless in eight since a victory away to Motherwell in mid-September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ross County v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Ross County v Celtic?

Ross County v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 1st December 2019.

How to watch Ross County v Celtic on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 11:00am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have showed no signs of fatigue following previous Europa League ties.

They should have no trouble brushing Ross County aside.

Prediction: Ross County 0-2 Celtic