There is some exciting young talent in O'Neill's ranks, including Liverpool star Conor Bradley, Sunderland duo Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard, and West Ham teenager Callum Marshall, and the former Stoke City boss wants use the friendlies against Romania and Scotland in the next week as a chance to test them against two teams that are heading to Euro 2024.

Thursday's hosts will be a tough test for Northern Ireland, having gone unbeaten as they finished top of a qualifying group that included the likes of Switzerland and Israel.

Edward Iordănescu's side are ramping up their preparations for Euro 2024 and have history on their side, having not lost to the visitors since 1994 – a run that stretches back five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Romania v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Romania v Northern Ireland?

Romania v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Romania v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Romania v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Romania v Northern Ireland on?

Unfortunately, Romania v Northern Ireland will not be broadcast live on TV.

How to live stream Romania v Northern Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

Listen to Romania v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Romania v Northern Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Romania (5/6) Draw (12/5) Northern Ireland (15/4)*

