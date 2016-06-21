Robbie Savage's reaction after Wales won their Euro 2016 group is as mad as you'd expect
Savage and fellow BBC pundit John Hartson had a party in the back of a taxi after watching Wales beat Russia 3-0 – and top the group at the expense of England
Robbie Savage and fellow BBC pundit John Hartson went absolutely nuts in the back of a taxi after watching Wales beat Russia and top their group in Euro 2016.
Neither of them quite knew the full words, but the pair couldn't help breaking into a chant of 'Please don't take me home' as they drove away from the ground – and posting the evidence on social media.
What a win !! pic.twitter.com/BRS7QQB0HH
— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) June 20, 2016
They were carrying on the chant Wales fans had been singing in the stadium, after the nation reached the Last 16 of a major tournament for the first time in 58 years.
Even while he was still on duty for the BBC, Savage couldn't hide his delight while watching Wales destroy Russia 3-0 and beat England to top spot.
Later on, Hartson and Savage met up with Welsh fans to carry on the party.
But they weren't the only ones who couldn't help crack a smile as Wales topped the group at the expense of England, who drew 0-0 with Slovakia.
Huw Edwards appeared to have a glint in his eye as he announced the news on the BBC's News at Ten.
Wonder how they're all feeling this morning?