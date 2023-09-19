Boss Carlo Ancelotti will be determined for his experienced stars, Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, to squeeze out the last drops of their class throughout this campaign as they begin to fade out of the regular starting XI.

Union Berlin recorded a remarkable campaign in 2022/23: They were top of the tree in February, but were unable to sustain their shock title challenge.

They finished fourth, nine points off Bayern Munich in top spot, and their fans have been rewarded with a mega jaunt to Madrid.

When is Real Madrid v Union Berlin?

Real Madrid v Union Berlin will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Real Madrid v Union Berlin kick-off time

Real Madrid v Union Berlin will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Union Berlin on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Union Berlin online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

